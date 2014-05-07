FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Silverstone shelves plan to sell circuits business
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 7, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Silverstone shelves plan to sell circuits business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Negotiations to sell the company that runs the Silverstone Formula One circuit have ended without agreement, the British Racing Drivers’ Club (BRDC) said on Wednesday.

The BRDC, which owns the land, said its board had decided to shelve efforts to sell Silverstone Circuits Limited for the time being at least.

The talks with an unidentified investor had been for the lease of the circuit land and sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary.

The BRDC has already completed a separate 32 million pound ($54.38 million) deal with property developer MEPC for a 999-year lease on the Silverstone Industrial Estate and development land around the outside of the British grand prix circuit.

That deal allowed the BRDC to pay off all its borrowings and the second deal would have been to develop the circuit.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.