Formula One team line-ups for 2014

Race cars compete during the start of the final race of the 2013 World Endurance Championship (WEC) Six Hours of Bahrain at the Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) in Sakhir, south of Manama, November 30, 3013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

LONDON (Reuters) - Confirmed Formula One team line-ups for the 2014 season after Force India announced on Thursday they had signed Mexican Sergio Perez:

- - - -

RED BULL

Sebastian Vettel (Germany)

Daniel Ricciardo (Australia)

-

MERCEDES

Lewis Hamilton (Britain)

Nico Rosberg (Germany)

-

FERRARI

Fernando Alonso (Spain)

Kimi Raikkonen (Finland)

-

LOTUS

Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela)

Romain Grosjean (France)

-

MCLAREN

Jenson Button (Britain)

Kevin Magnussen (Denmark)

-

FORCE INDIA

Nico Hulkenberg (Germany)

Sergio Perez (Mexico)

-

SAUBER

Both to be confirmed

-

TORO ROSSO

Daniil Kvyat (Russia)

Jean-Eric Vergne (France)

-

WILLIAMS

Valtteri Bottas (Finland)

Felipe Massa (Brazil)

-

MARUSSIA

Jules Bianchi (France)

To be confirmed

-

CATERHAM

Both to be confirmed