FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Magnussen puts McLaren top in F1 young driver test
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 6, 2012 / 8:35 PM / 5 years ago

Magnussen puts McLaren top in F1 young driver test

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Danish youngster Kevin Magnussen, whose father Jan raced in Formula One during the 1990s, put McLaren on top of the timesheets on the first day of a young driver test in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old was a genuinely young driver in a session that also included the 31-year-old pair of Nicolas Prost, son of French former champion Alain, with Lotus and McLaren reserve Gary Paffett.

Speaking to reporters at last weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, McLaren team principal made no apologies for using the test more for development of the existing race car than to introduce fresh faces to F1.

”With the limitation on track testing, all teams play a different game,“ he explained. ”A lot of the small teams use young driver testing for revenue and a team like ours uses it largely for a range of technical developments.

“I’d be disappointed if we come out of that (test) without arriving (at the next race) in Texas with something we can put on the car or some better understanding that makes us quicker,” added the Briton.

There are two races remaining this season, the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin and Brazil, and McLaren are battling Ferrari for second place in the constructors’ championship.

Paffet and fellow-Briton Oliver Turvey, 25, will do the bulk of McLaren’s testing over the next two days at the Yas Marina Grand Prix circuit.

Champions Red Bull had promising Portuguese Antonio Felix Da Costa, who was second fastest, in their car while Sauber tried out Dutchman Robin Frijns.

Caterham also ran Dutch driver Giedo Van der Garde.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.