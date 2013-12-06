FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Todt re-elected president of FIA
December 6, 2013 / 11:20 AM / 4 years ago

Todt re-elected president of FIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Ferrari team manager and FIA President Jean Todt and his girlfriend Michelle Yeoh walk in the paddock area before the Monaco F1 Grand Prix May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

PARIS (Reuters) - Jean Todt was unanimously re-elected as president of motorsport’s world governing body by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) general assembly on Friday.

The Frenchman had stood unopposed after British rival David Ward withdrew his candidacy last month.

An FIA spokesman said the 250 delegates had voted without abstention for former Ferrari team principal Todt to serve a second four-year period at the helm of the Paris-based federation.

The FIA is the governing body of Formula One as well as world rallying.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond

