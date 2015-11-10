FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GP2 champion Vandoorne to be McLaren F1 reserve
Autos
Energy & Environment
Technology
November 10, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

GP2 champion Vandoorne to be McLaren F1 reserve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne, this year’s champion in the GP2 support series, will be McLaren’s Formula One reserve driver in 2016 but intends to combine it with racing.

”I definitely want to race something next year, but what it will be we don’t know yet,“ he told mclaren.com. ”There’s definitely some options though and we’re talking about them.

“I‘m going to be test and reserve driver at McLaren anyway, which is a good position to be in,” added the Belgian who could compete in Japan’s Super Formula series and has a test already lined up.

Vandoorne replaces Danmark’s Kevin Magnussen, who was released by the team after a season on the sidelines and was testing with 2015 world endurance champions Porsche in Spain on Tuesday.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer

