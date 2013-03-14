FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vettel puts his faith in "Hungry Heidi"
March 14, 2013 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

Vettel puts his faith in "Hungry Heidi"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during a training session at Circuit de Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

(Reuters) - Red Bull’s Sebastian Vettel is hoping ‘Hungry Heidi’ will take him to a fourth successive Formula One world championship this season.

The 25-year-old German has given a female name to all his Red Bull cars over the years and announced the latest moniker on his website (www.sebastianvettel.de) with a picture and the words “Hungry Heidi so far known to you as RB9”.

‘Hungry Heidi’ follows last year’s ‘Abbey’. Before that, the German drove ‘Kate’, ‘Kate’s Dirty Sister’, ‘Luscious Liz’, ‘Randy Mandy’ and ‘Kinky Kylie’.

Vettel is favorite to make a winning start to the season in Melbourne in Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
