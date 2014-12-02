Red Bull speed Vettel on his way

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany speaks during a press conference at the Yas Marina circuit before the start of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

LONDON (Reuters) - Red Bull waved Sebastian Vettel off to Ferrari on Tuesday with some gifts that might come in useful in Italy and the promise of eventually being reunited with one of his title winning Formula One cars.

However, as team principal Christian Horner explained to the four times champion in front of staff at the Milton Keynes factory, the car will have to wait a while because “we don’t want it turning up in Maranello.”

Red Bull said the 27-year-old German was given an espresso coffee cup, a pair of tight red Speedo swimming trunks and some sunglasses among other items.

As they pointed out on their website, none of them had ever been required at their headquarters on an industrial estate in central England.

“You’re not making this any easier,” said Vettel, who spent the weekend meeting his new team mates at Maranello after officially parting company with Red Bull on Friday.

He returned to Milton Keynes for speeches and presentations that included a half-size model of a bull with his championships engraved on the plinth.

”The last six years have been incredible. What we’ve achieved, the work that’s gone in. So much passion, so much dedication. It will always stay in my heart.

“It’s been a great journey and I‘m very grateful for what all of you did for me. I’ll shut up now,” he added.