Williams expect to be back in the points in Canada

LONDON (Reuters) - Williams are hoping for a big haul of points in Montreal this weekend after drawing a blank in Formula One’s Monaco showcase race last time out.

The team, still third overall in the constructors’ championship, set the fastest lap in Canada last year with Felipe Massa before the Brazilian crashed on the final lap while fighting for fourth place.

“I think that, regardless of the result in Monaco, Canada should very much suit the Williams car, especially in race trim,” said head of performance engineering Rob Smedley ahead of Sunday’s race.

“We are confident heading into the weekend that we can get some good points.”

Finland’s Valtteri Bottas, who was seventh in Canada last year, said the Mercedes power unit and car’s aerodynamic efficiency made a strong combination for the circuit characteristics.

“With the improvements to the car that we are taking to Montreal, I think we will be able to fight for a strong points finish,” said Bottas, who qualified fourth in Montreal a year ago with Massa fifth on the grid.

Massa agreed: ”The Montreal circuit is completely different to the last race and we fully expect our performance levels to be back to where they were at the start of the season.

“We should be able to start getting closer to Ferrari and have a real battle with them and the other teams around us,” added the former Ferrari driver.

Bottas and Massa finished 14th and 15th respectively in Monaco, after qualifying 17th and 14th before penalties to others moved them up the grid, with only the Manor Marussias behind them at the finish.

The team said then that Monaco just did not suit their car.