FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Williams put picture of Senna on their car
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 7, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

Williams put picture of Senna on their car

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Williams will have a picture of Ayrton Senna on their car this season as Formula One marks the 20th anniversary of the triple champion’s death.

The Brazilian, who won his titles with McLaren, died after crashing his Williams at the Imola circuit in Italy on May 1, 1994. He remains the last racing driver killed during a grand prix weekend.

Williams have had the Senna Foundation’s double S logo on their cars as a mark of respect ever since and this year’s FW36 will feature a new tribute on the left of the nose cone with a picture of the driver next to the words “Ayrton Senna Always”.

“I was very close to Ayrton and the iconic double S logo has been a mainstay on our cars since his death 20 years ago,” said team founder and principal Frank Williams in a statement.

“This new logo is our way of celebrating his achievements as a racing driver, and also the sterling work of his Foundation which is doing so much to promote educational opportunities in Brazil.”

Williams have a number of Brazilian sponsors and Felipe Massa has joined from Ferrari as one of their drivers.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.