7 months ago
Dakar sixth stage canceled due to extreme weather
January 7, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 7 months ago

Dakar sixth stage canceled due to extreme weather

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dakar Rally - 2017 Paraguay-Bolivia-Argentina Dakar rally - 39th Dakar Edition - Fifth stage from Tupiza to Oruro, Bolivia 06/01/17. Juan Silva of Argentina drives his Mercedes with his copilot Sergio Lafuente.Ricardo Moraes

(Reuters) - The sixth stage of the Dakar Rally was canceled on Saturday due to extreme weather conditions in Bolivia, with competitors heading for a rest day in La Paz before resuming the race on Monday.

Scouts sent out by organizers to check the 786km stage from the mining town of Oruro to La Paz reported steadily deteriorating terrain.

Friday's fifth stage had already been cut short due to bad weather, with Britain's Sam Sunderland leading the motorcycle standings on a KTM and French Peugeot driver Stephane Peterhansel on top in the car category.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond

