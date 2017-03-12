FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Meeke wins Rally of Mexico after late scare
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 12, 2017 / 10:19 PM / 5 months ago

Meeke wins Rally of Mexico after late scare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kris Meeke won the Mexican round of the World Rally Championship for Citroen on Sunday after final stage drama that saw the Briton almost miss out when he went off road and through a spectator car park.

The Northern Irish driver finished 13.8 seconds ahead of France's four-times world champion Sebastien Ogier, in an M-Sport Ford Fiesta, with Belgian Thierry Neuville third for Hyundai.

Meeke had led the Rally Guanajuato Mexico since Friday but jeopardized his fourth career win when he went off the road less than a kilometer from the finish of the final Power Stage while leading by some 40 seconds.

Ogier leads the standings with 66 points after three of 13 rounds, with Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala second on 58 for Toyota. Meeke moved up to sixth overall with 27.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.