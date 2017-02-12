FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Latvala sweeps to victory in Rally Sweden
#Sports News
February 12, 2017 / 1:28 PM / 6 months ago

Latvala sweeps to victory in Rally Sweden

Philip O'Connor

1 Min Read

Rally Sweden - 2017 World Rally Championship - Torsby, Sweden - 12/02/17 - Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala and co-driver Miikka Anttila drives to win the WRC Rally Sweden. TT News Agency/Micke Fransson via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala swept to a stunning victory in Rally Sweden, winning the final three stages on Sunday in his Toyota Yaris to claim his fourth victory in the race and climb to the top of the World Championship rankings after two events.

The 31-year-old held off the strong challenge of Estonia's Ott Tanak, who threw everything he could into the last day, but with Latvala enjoying a 20-second lead going into the final stage it would have taken a major mistake for the Finn to lose.

"It's amazing. New team, new car, our second rally and we're winning it straight away," an elated Latvala said after his 17th career win.

Sebastien Ogier, who won the first race of the year in Monte Carlo in January, recovered from a costly spin and stall on the first corner of Sunday's first stage to grab third place.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Martyn Herman

