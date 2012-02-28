FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daytona 500 halted by fire
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 28, 2012 / 3:45 AM / in 6 years

Daytona 500 halted by fire

Simon Evans

1 Min Read

DAYTONA BEACH (Reuters) - The Daytona 500 was suspended with 40 laps remaining Monday after a bizarre accident when Colombian Juan Pablo Montoya’s car hit a jet dryer truck causing it to burst into flames.

The race was under caution when Montoya, with no rival car near him, lost control of his vehicle and struck the back of the truck, which is used to dry out the track and blow away debris.

A giant fireball shot up from the vehicle as the fuel in the truck ignited, though it was well away from the spectator areas.

Montoya got out of his vehicle unhurt and while the truck driver was taken to hospital he was reported to be unhurt.

The race was stopped as officials sought to remove the truck and the fuel from the track. It was unclear how much damage had been done to the racing surface.

Dave Blaney held the lead when the race was stopped after 160 laps, and 101 laps need to be completed in order for a winner to be declared.

Editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.