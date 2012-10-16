FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austin circuit to host MotoGP next year
October 16, 2012 / 10:50 AM / in 5 years

Austin circuit to host MotoGP next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The new Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, will host a round of the MotoGP championship in 2013 as well as a Formula One grand prix.

The International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) published a new, provisional, 19-race calendar on Tuesday with the circuit penciled in for April 21 as the third round.

Austin’s arrival will mean the United States has three races on the calendar, with the others at Indianapolis and Laguna Seca, California.

The newest circuit on the Formula One calendar is due to host a grand prix on November 18 this year.

The German MotoGP round at Sachsenring next year has been brought forward from July 14 to July 7 in the other change on the 2013 calendar.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, Editing by Clare Fallon

