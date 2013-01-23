Motorcycling: Aoyama fit to test despite fractured wrist

Honda MotoGP rider Hiroshi Aoyama of Japan takes a corner during the third free practice session at the Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit near Kuala Lumpur October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

(Reuters) - Japanese MotoGP rider Hiroshi Aoyama will be fit to test in Malaysia next month despite breaking his wrist in a motocross accident in Spain.

The official motogp.com website said the 2009 250cc world champion needed a week’s rest for the fracture on his left wrist to heal but he would be able to attend the February 5-7 test at Sepang.

Aoyama, who will race for the Avintia Blusens CRT team this season, was the last man to win the 250cc title before it became Moto2. He raced in world superbikes last season and as a substitute in the final MotoGP round in Valencia.