FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marquez on pole in Argentina by hefty margin
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 18, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

Marquez on pole in Argentina by hefty margin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain waves to fans as he celebrates his pole position after the qualifying session at Argentina's MotoGP Grand Prix at the Termas de Rio Hondo International circuit in Termas de Rio Hondo, April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

(Reuters) - MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez left his rivals trailing as he stormed to pole position for the Argentine Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Honda rider lapped the Termas de Rio Hondo track more than half a second faster than closest rival Aleix Espargaro on a Suzuki.

Ducati’s Italian Andrea Iannone completed the front row on a disappointing day for Yamaha, whose championship leader Valentino Rossi qualified only eighth.

Rossi leads Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso by a single point in the standings after two races, with Marquez a further four behind.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.