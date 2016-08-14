FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Motorcycling: Iannone wins for Ducati in Austria
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 14, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

Motorcycling: Iannone wins for Ducati in Austria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ducati MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone of Italy rides during Q1 before the Australian Grand Prix on Phillip Island, October 17, 2015.Brandon Malone

(Reuters) - Italy's Andrea Iannone won the Austrian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday for his first MotoGP victory as Ducati celebrated a return to the top of the podium for the first time since 2010.

Ducati, whose last win was with Australian Casey Stoner in Australia six years ago, made it a one-two finish for the first time since 2007 with Andrea Dovizioso following his compatriot home in his 250th GP start.

Spain's reigning world champion Jorge Lorenzo was third for Yamaha to cut the overall lead of Honda's Marc Marquez to 43 points.

Marquez, riding with a dislocated shoulder after a crash in practice at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring, finished fifth behind Yamaha's Italian veteran Valentino Rossi in fourth.

After 10 of 18 rounds, Marquez now has 181 points to Lorenzo's 138 with Rossi third on 124.

Iannone, who is joining Suzuki next year, was the first Italian to win for Ducati since Loris Capirossi in Japan in 2007.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.