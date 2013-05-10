Spanish MotoGP rider Barbera detained after alleged attack on girlfriend

MotoGP rider Hector Barbera of Spain (L) speaks to his mechanic during a free practice session ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix in Sepang October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish MotoGP rider Hector Barbera was taken into custody on Thursday accused of attacking his girlfriend, a police spokesman said on Friday.

The FTR Moto pilot, 26, was detained in the southern town of Jerez early on Thursday following an incident overnight, police said.

Barbera finished 12th in Sunday’s Spanish grand prix in Jerez and had stayed on to spend a few days with his girlfriend, who is from the area, local media reported.

After an altercation in their hotel, the girlfriend needed hospital treatment and officials at the clinic notified police, the reports said.

Barbera’s team said they had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.