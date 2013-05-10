FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish MotoGP rider Barbera detained after alleged attack on girlfriend
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 10, 2013 / 2:31 PM / 4 years ago

Spanish MotoGP rider Barbera detained after alleged attack on girlfriend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MotoGP rider Hector Barbera of Spain (L) speaks to his mechanic during a free practice session ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix in Sepang October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish MotoGP rider Hector Barbera was taken into custody on Thursday accused of attacking his girlfriend, a police spokesman said on Friday.

The FTR Moto pilot, 26, was detained in the southern town of Jerez early on Thursday following an incident overnight, police said.

Barbera finished 12th in Sunday’s Spanish grand prix in Jerez and had stayed on to spend a few days with his girlfriend, who is from the area, local media reported.

After an altercation in their hotel, the girlfriend needed hospital treatment and officials at the clinic notified police, the reports said.

Barbera’s team said they had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

Reporting by Teresa Larraz, writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.