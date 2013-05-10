Barbera, girlfriend charged after bust-up

Ducati MotoGP rider Hector Barbera of Spain adjusts his earplugs inside his box during a training session at Circuit de Catalunya, in Montmelo, near Barcelona, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish MotoGP rider Hector Barbera and his girlfriend were charged on Friday following a domestic dispute, court sources said after a hearing in Jerez.

The 26-year-old FTR Moto rider was ordered to do community service while the girlfriend, who was not identified by name, had her sentence suspended because she had no previous convictions, according to the sources.

“I would like to make clear that it was nothing more than a domestic argument which has already been resolved by the court in Jerez and which both parties have accepted,” Barbera said in a later statement.

The couple were also handed restraining orders which said that Barbera must not be within 200 meters of the girlfriend for 14 months and she must not be within 200 meters of him for 13 months.

Barbera finished 12th in Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez and had stayed on to spend a few days with his girlfriend, who is from the area, local media reported.