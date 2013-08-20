FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MotoGP set to return to Brazil after a decade away
August 20, 2013 / 2:45 AM / in 4 years

MotoGP set to return to Brazil after a decade away

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (93) leads Yamaha rider Jorge Lorenzo (99) and Honda rider Dani Pedrosa, all of Spain, during the Indianapolis Grand Prix in Indianapolis August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brent Smith

(Reuters) - MotoGP will return to Brazil for the first time in a decade next year subject to an upgrade to the Nelson Piquet track in Brasilia, promoters Dorna announced on Tuesday.

Grand Prix motorcycling last took place in the country in Rio de Janeiro in 2004 and its return is subject to approval by the MotoGP safety commission and the agreement of the governing International Motorcycling Federation (FIM).

“Brazil is one of the most important motorcycling markets in the world (and a return) has been a wish of the whole MotoGP family for many years,” Dorna chief Carmelo Ezpeleta said after meeting with local promoters and government officials at the circuit.

“I think it is really fantastic. It is an important project for us. Right now, Brazil is involved in many big projects, such as the football World Cup and the Olympic Games, so it is also very important for them.”

Should the race get the go-ahead, South America would go from having no rounds in the 2013 calendar to two in 2014 with Argentina also hosting a race at the new Termas de Rio Hondo circuit.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Patrick Johnston

