Laguna Seca off 2014 MotoGP calendar

(Reuters) - The United States will have only two MotoGP races next year after Laguna Seca was left off a 19-race provisional calendar published on Wednesday which includes the return of Brazil and Argentina.

The Americas Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, and Indianapolis GP both remain on the calendar with April and August dates respectively.

Spain, home of world champion Jorge Lorenzo and championship leader Marc Marquez as well as promoters Dorna, continues to have four races.

Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca said in a statement that it could no longer compete with the other two U.S. venues.

“For 25 years...Laguna Seca has served as the ‘home’ for Grand Prix motorcycle racing in the United States, having staged 15 world championship Grands Prix since 1988,” it said.

”Unfortunately, and in spite of loyal support from fans, sponsors and media, there will not be a 16th U.S. Grand Prix in 2014.

“At this time, the U.S. is only able to support two MotoGP events. The support provided by the states of Texas and Indiana make it difficult for us, as a not-for-profit, to currently compete.”

Argentina, with a race at the new Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, will be on April 27 with Brasilia hosting Brazil’s race on September 28, subject to the track being homologated.

Brazil last hosted a race in 2004 while Argentina has been absent from the calendar since 1999.

Calendar:

March 23 - Qatar (Doha)

April 13 - Americas (Austin, Texas)

April 27 - Argentina (Termas de Rio Hondo)

May 4 - Spain (Jerez)

May 18 - France (Le Mans)

June 1 - Italy (Mugello)

June 15 - Catalunya (Barcelona)

June 28 - Netherlands (Assen)

July 13 - Germany (Sachsenring)

August 10 - Indianapolis

August 17 - Czech Republic (Brno)

August 31 - Britain (Silverstone)

September 14 - San Marino (Misano)

September 21 - Aragon (Motorland Aragon, Spain)

September 28 - Brazil (Brasilia)

October 12 - Malaysia (Sepang)

October 19 - Japan (Motegi)

October 26 - Australia (Phillip Island)

November 9 - Valencia, Spain