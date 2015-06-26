FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rossi takes pole at Assen in record time
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 26, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Rossi takes pole at Assen in record time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy takes a curve during a qualifying session at the TT Assen Grand Prix at Assen, Netherlands June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ronald Fleurbaaij

(Reuters) - Italian great Valentino Rossi took pole position for the Dutch MotoGP round on Friday with the fastest ever lap on a motorbike around the Assen circuit.

The Yamaha rider, who leads Spanish team mate Jorge Lorenzo by a point in the standings, smashed Australian Casey Stoner’s 2012 pole record with a lap of one minute 32.627 seconds.

The pole, on a sunny afternoon at the Dutch TT, was the 61st of Rossi’s career and first since last season’s final round in Valencia.

“Assen is always special for me, because I have great memories here. I have won here in the past and a lot of important races in my career took place at this circuit. I love this track, because it’s fantastic,” said Rossi.

Suzuki’s Aleix Espargaro was second fastest while world champion and fellow Spaniard Marc Marquez, on a Honda, completed the front row for Saturday’s race. Lorenzo starts in eighth place.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.