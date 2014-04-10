Texas Tornado Edwards to retire at end of season

NGM Mobile Forward Racing MotoGP rider Colin Edwards of the U.S. races during a free practice session at the MotoGP World Championship at the Losail International circuit in Doha March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

(Reuters) - Former world superbike champion and MotoGP veteran Colin Edwards announced on Thursday he would be retiring from racing at the end of the 2014 season.

The 40-year-old Texan was a double world champion in superbikes but never had the same success in MotoGP, where he has raced since 2003 without winning.

“I don’t even know how to say it, I rehearsed it so many times - 2014 will be my last year racing motorcycles,” the ‘Texas Tornado’ said ahead of this weekend’s Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

The Houston-born rider was team mate to Italian great Valentino Rossi at Yamaha from 2005-07 before making way for Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo, now a double world champion.

“I am very sad about the news of Colin’s retirement, as he is one of my best friends in the paddock. He is a great guy and a great rider,” said the nine times world champion Rossi.

MotoGP’s 21-year-old world champion, Marc Marquez, added: “Colin started riding at the top when I was just two years old. I hope I can ride for as long as he has.”