FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Repsol extends winning partnership with Honda
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 16, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

Repsol extends winning partnership with Honda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Spanish oil company Repsol has renewed its title sponsorship of the factory Honda MotoGP team until the end of 2017, extending a partnership dating back to 1995.

The team is home to world champion Marc Marquez and his fellow Spaniard Dani Pedrosa, the current top two in the championship standings.

“We are very happy to extend our partnership with Repsol, which is not only a sponsorship agreement but a key technical relationship,” said Shuhei Nakamoto, vice president of Honda Racing Corporation.

Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.