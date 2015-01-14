FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stoner to continue testing for Honda
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 14, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

Stoner to continue testing for Honda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Honda MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner of Australia waves during a presentation of the MotoGP Honda Repsol Team in Madrid March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

LONDON (Reuters) - Twice MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner will continue to test for Honda this year, starting in Malaysia at the end of the month, the Japanese manufacturer said on Wednesday.

The 2007 and 2011 champion retired from grand prix racing at the end of the 2012 season, saying he was no longer enjoying it.

However he tested for Honda in 2013 and 2014, fuelling speculation the 29-year-old had not ruled out a comeback.

“We are very happy to be able to start 2015 by announcing the continuation of our relationship with Casey and keep him in the Honda family,” said Honda Racing Corporation executive vice-president Shuhei Nakamoto.

“The feedback he gives HRC is invaluable and we are fortunate to have a test rider capable of pushing the RC213V to its limits.”

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.