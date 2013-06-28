FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lorenzo flies back to Assen after surgery
June 28, 2013 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

Lorenzo flies back to Assen after surgery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Yamaha MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo of Spain holds the trophy celebrating his victory on the Catalunya Grand Prix in Barcelona June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

(Reuters) - MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo had surgery in Spain on his broken left collarbone on Friday and then flew straight back to the Dutch Grand Prix where he crashed a day earlier.

His factory Yamaha team said in a statement that the Spaniard, who has been ruled out of Saturday’s race, had been assessed by a medical team in Barcelona and declared fit to fly.

“The world champion has made the decision to return immediately to Assen to spend the remainder of the grand prix weekend with his team,” the statement said.

The Mallorcan came off while travelling at over 200kph during a wet practice session on Thursday and flew to Spain that evening for an operation that lasted two hours.

“It’s been a challenging operation, apparently successful,” doctor Michele Zasa said. “We inserted a titanium plate and eight screws to secure the fragments of the collarbone.”

The 27-year-old Lorenzo is seven points behind Honda’s fellow Spaniard and championship leader Dani Pedrosa in the standings.

Saturday’s Dutch TT is the seventh of 18 grands prix in the championship.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin at Silverstone; Editing by Tony Goodson

