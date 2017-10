Japanese rider killed in Isle of Man qualifying

(Reuters) - Japanese rider Yoshinari Matsushita died in an accident during a qualifying session on Monday for the Isle of Man TT, organizers said.

He is the 21st rider to die at the circuit since 2000.

“Japanese rider Yoshinari Matsushita, 43, was killed during the qualifying session at the 2013 Isle of Man TT Races in an incident at Ballacrye in the north of the island,” a statement on the official race website (www.iomtt.com) said.

The 43-year-old Tyco Suzuki rider, who first competed in the event in 2009, had been entered in the race earlier in the day.