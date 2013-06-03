FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marquez given all-clear for Catalonia after injury
June 3, 2013 / 6:20 PM / in 4 years

Marquez given all-clear for Catalonia after injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain takes a curve during the fourth practice session of the Italian Grand Prix in Mugello circuit, central Italy, June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish rookie Marc Marquez should have recovered from a shoulder injury he sustained in a crash in Italy last week in time for the Catalonia Grand Prix on June 16, his Repsol Honda team said on Monday.

Marquez lost control of his bike at more than 300 kph in Friday’s practice session but was able to race in Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix where he suffered another crash while in second place in the closing stages.

“The progress in the 24 hours following the injury was very good,” Xavier Mir, a doctor at a clinic in Barcelona who examined Marquez, said on Monday.

“At first he had some difficulty lifting his arm, but this has improved now,” Mir added.

“He now only has some issues raising it sideways, which again is something that with physiotherapy he will completely recover from in time for the Catalan Grand Prix.”

Marquez, 20, is third in the MotoGP standings behind defending champion Jorge Lorenzo of Yamaha in second and leader and Honda team mate Dani Pedrosa.

Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
