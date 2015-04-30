Marquez fit to race in Spanish MotoGP

Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain prepares for the third free practice session ahead of the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, near Valencia, November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

(Reuters) - MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has been passed fit to race in his home Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez this weekend after fracturing a finger in training.

Organizers said the 22-year-old went to the circuit medical center for a fitness test and was given the all clear by doctors.

“Tomorrow I will try (in practice) and we will see. It will be painful as the operation was only on Saturday evening,” said the Repsol Honda rider.

“Maybe we will suffer more than in other races but here in Jerez in front of the fans I have extra motivation and that can help me.”

Marquez underwent surgery on Saturday after fracturing the little finger on his left hand in an accident while riding a dirt bike with friends.

He revealed to reporters that he sustained the injury when he had a minor fall and a friend behind him then rode over his hand.

The Spaniard is fifth in the championship with 36 points after three races, with Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi leading on 66 points thanks to two victories.

Marquez’s team mate Dani Pedrosa will miss Sunday’s race as he continues to recover from arm surgery.

“It has been a very difficult decision to make, but I think the best is to wait a while longer, go ahead with the rehabilitation and be back in Le Mans,” the Spaniard, who has already missed two races, said earlier in the week.