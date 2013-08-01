FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Crutchlow set to announce move to Ducati: reports
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 1, 2013 / 9:31 PM / 4 years ago

Crutchlow set to announce move to Ducati: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Monster Yamaha MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow of Britain competes in the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring circuit, near the eastern German town of Hohenstein-Ernsthal, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Cal Crutchlow is expected to announce on Friday that he will join the factory Ducati team from next season on a two-year deal, local media reported on Thursday.

He will replace 2006 MotoGP world champion American Nicky Hayden who said last month he would be leaving the team.

Crutchlow has had four podiums this season for the non-works Tech3 Yamaha team and is fifth in the world championship standings, 47 points behind leader Marc Marquez of Spain.

The Briton made his MotoGP debut with Tech3 Yamaha in 2011, taking the Rookie of the Year title, and earned his first podium at last year’s Czech Grand Prix.

Crutchlow will be rejoining former Tech3 team mate Andrea Dovizioso at Ducati.

Writing by Alison Wildey; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.