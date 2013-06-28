Lorenzo could compete in Dutch MotoGP

Yamaha MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo of Spain takes a curve during the free practice session of the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos

(Reuters) - World MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo will undergo medical checks on Saturday in a bid to compete in the Dutch TT in Assen just two days after breaking his collarbone.

The Spanish Yamaha rider crashed during practice on Thursday and flew to Spain early on Friday for a two-hour operation.

Lorenzo, however, has quickly returned to the Netherlands in the hope of being fit to take part in Saturday’s race.

“Lorenzo is in a positive mood following the operation but is understandably tired after an exhaustive day so will now rest before attending a medical check tomorrow morning to be cleared for the MotoGP Warm Up session,” a statement from his Yamaha team said on Friday.

“Should he be cleared to ride he will then attend a further medical check following the session along with a team consultation before making a decision on whether to participate in the afternoon’s race.”

Yamaha MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo of Spain holds the trophy celebrating his victory on the Catalunya Grand Prix in Barcelona June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Britain’s Cal Crutchlow took his first MotoGP pole position on Friday in a weather-hit qualifying session.

Crutchlow, riding for the non-works Yamaha Tech3 team, lapped the Assen circuit with a best time of one minute 34.398 seconds.

The Coventry-born rider was the first Briton to qualify on pole in motorcycling’s top category since Jeremy McWilliams in Australia in 2002.

Spain’s Marc Marquez, riding his works Honda with a fractured finger and toe after a crash in the morning, and Germany’s LCR Honda rider Stefan Bradl completed the front row.

Championship leader Dani Pedrosa crashed his Honda with 6-1/2 minutes remaining and qualified fifth.