Marquez on pole at Silverstone
August 30, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

Marquez on pole at Silverstone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (R) of Spain competes with Honda MotoGP rider Scott Redding of Britain during the qualifying session for the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Race Circuit, central England, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON (Reuters) - Honda’s MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez took his 10th pole position of the season at the British Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Spaniard, who has won 10 of 11 races to date, will be joined on the front row at Silverstone by Ducati’s Italian Andrea Dovizioso and Yamaha’s double world champion Jorge Lorenzo.

Spaniard Dani Pedrosa, who ended team mate Marquez’s run of 1o wins in a row at this month’s Czech Grand Prix, will start in fifth place with Italian Valentino Rossi sixth on a Yamaha.

Bradley Smith was the leading British rider, qualifying seventh on the Tech3 Yamaha.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar

