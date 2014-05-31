FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marquez takes sixth straight pole of the season
May 31, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Marquez takes sixth straight pole of the season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain looks on during the second free practice session of the Italian Grand Prix in Mugello circuit in central Italy May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

(Reuters) - Marc Marquez made it six pole positions out of six this season when he was fastest in qualifying for the Italian MotoGP at Mugello on Saturday.

The Spaniard produced a lap of one minute 47.27 seconds early in the second qualifying session while Italian Andrea Iannone was second, 0.18 seconds behind, and Jorge Lorenzo of Spain third.

Defending champion Marquez has also won the first five races of the season and leads the standings with a maximum 125 points.

Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar

