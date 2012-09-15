FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pedrosa snatches pole from Lorenzo in San Marino
September 15, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

Pedrosa snatches pole from Lorenzo in San Marino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Honda MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa of Spain looks on during the third practice session of the San Marino motorcycling Grand Prix at the Misano circuit September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

(Reuters) - Dani Pedrosa snatched pole position from MotoGP leader Jorge Lorenzo in the final minute of an eventful qualifying session for the San Marino MotoGP on Saturday.

The Spaniard - who is second in the overall standings only 13 points behind Lorenzo - took pole seconds before the flag with a time of 1:33.857, just under two hundredths of a second quicker than his compatriot.

Pedrosa’s fourth pole of the season was gained in a qualifying session in which the advantage changed hand several times with German Stefan Bradl and Briton Cal Crutchlow, who will start fourth and third on the starting grid on Sunday, both going quickest with only minutes to spare at Misano.

Honda’s Pedrosa and Yamaha’s Lorenzo are both well ahead of the pack with six races to go and look set to fight it out head-to-head to decide who will be the champion come November.

Writing by Terry Daley, Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20 7542 7933; Twitter: @mark_meadows

