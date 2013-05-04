FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lorenzo celebrates birthday with home pole in Spain
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 4, 2013 / 2:35 PM / in 4 years

Lorenzo celebrates birthday with home pole in Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Yamaha MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo of Spain rides his bike during the second qualifying race at the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez de la Frontera, southern Spain May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

JEREZ, Spain (Reuters) - World champion and birthday boy Jorge Lorenzo will start from pole for Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix and will be joined on the front row by compatriots Dani Pedrosa and Marc Marquez as the home nation dominated qualifying on Saturday.

Celebrating his 26th birthday, Yamaha rider Lorenzo, who was also fastest in Friday practice, set a best time of one minute 38.67 seconds at the sun-drenched Jerez circuit, with Pedrosa clocking 1:38.92 and Honda team mate Marquez 1:38.971.

Cal Crutchlow of Britain was fourth fastest on his Yamaha ahead of the third race of the season and the first in Europe with a time of 1:39.26 followed by Italian former world champion Valentino Rossi, also on a Yamaha, in 1:39.30.

Lorenzo’s job was made easier after Pedrosa, Marquez, Crutchlow and Rossi all suffered crashes during an incident-packed afternoon.

Lorenzo and rookie Marquez top the championship standings on 41 points after two races, with Pedrosa on 33, Rossi on 30 and Crutchlow on 24.

Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.