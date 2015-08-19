FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rossi joins four wheel champions in elite club
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 19, 2015 / 6:41 PM / 2 years ago

Rossi joins four wheel champions in elite club

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy gestures to photographers after the Indianapolis GP in Indianapolis August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Brent Smith

LONDON (Reuters) - Italian MotoGP great Valentino Rossi has become the first motorcycle rider to be invited to join the exclusive British Racing Drivers’ Club (BRDC) purely on his two-wheeled achievements.

The club, which owns the Silverstone circuit and includes motorcycle and Formula One world champion John Surtees among drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Jackie Stewart, said on Wednesday that Rossi had accepted an honorary membership.

“Valentino is without any doubt one of the greatest motorcycle riders ever in a sport that has played an extremely important part in Silverstone’s history,” said Surtees, a BRDC vice-president.

Rossi, currently level on points with Yamaha team mate Jorge Lorenzo at the top of the championship, will be competing in the British MotoGP round at Silverstone on Aug 28-30.

Known as ‘The Doctor’, the Italian has won nine motorcycle grand prix world championships including seven in the top category.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.