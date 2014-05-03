Marquez makes it four poles out of four in Jerez

Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain drives his bike during the qualifying of the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez de la Frontera, southern Spain, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

JEREZ Spain (Reuters) - Spanish MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez produced a scorching lap late in qualifying to secure his fourth pole out of four this season at his home grand prix in Jerez on Saturday.

Honda rider Marquez, who has won all three of this year’s races and is competing in his 100th grand prix, clocked 1 minute 38.120 seconds to smash the pole record at the Andalusian circuit, 0.421 seconds ahead of Yamaha’s Jorge Lorenzo.

Marquez’s Honda team mate Dani Pedrosa was 0.510 seconds off the pace in third to complete an all-Spanish front row.

Decorated Italian rider Valentino Rossi of Yamaha, who has six premier class victories at Jerez, was fourth quickest.

Marquez has won all three of this year’s races from pole and tops the championship standings on 75 points. Pedrosa is second on 56 points and Rossi third on 41.