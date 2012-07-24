FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spies says he is leaving Yamaha
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 24, 2012 / 6:16 PM / in 5 years

Spies says he is leaving Yamaha

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - American MotoGP rider Ben Spies announced on Tuesday his departure from the Yamaha works team at the end of the season, leaving a vacancy alongside championship-leading Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo.

Spies sent a link from his Twitter account (@benspies11) to a story on the Superbike Planet website which quoted him saying via email that he had chosen to leave “for a litany of reasons”.

“I will explain more when I feel it is appropriate,” he added. “I‘m discussing my situation with my sponsors and they are behind me.”

Spies, preparing for this weekend’s U.S. Grand Prix at Laguna Seca in California, added in a separate message that next year would start a new chapter.

The Tennessee rider, a former world superbike champion, is in his second season at the works Yamaha team but has been outshone by Italian Andrea Dovizioso and Britain’s Cal Crutchlow at the non-factory Tech3 Yamaha team.

While Lorenzo leads the standings with 185 points, Spies is 10th on 66.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.