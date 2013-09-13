FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stoner set to call time on supercar stint
September 13, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

Stoner set to call time on supercar stint

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Former Moto GP world champion Casey Stoner of Australia prepares for an exhibition race at Albert Park ahead of the Australian F1 Grand Prix in Melbourne March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Horsburgh

(Reuters) - Former double MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner’s transition from racing bikes to cars will be a short-lived one after the Australian made it clear he will take a break from competition at the end of the year.

The 27-year-old, world champion for Ducati in 2007 and Honda four years later, retired at the end of the 2012 season saying he no longer enjoyed motorcycle racing.

Stoner subsequently moved into the second tier of Australian V8 Supercar racing, driving on a one-year contract for Red Bull, but has failed to make an impact, managing just one top-10 finish after 14 rounds of the 19-race season.

“I will probably do some car racing here and there in different times,” Stoner was quoted by Australia media as saying at a function in Brisbane on Friday.

“To be honest, after this year, I realized I want to get away from competition for a little while.”

Stoner had fuelled speculation of a return to motorcycling by agreeing to test for Honda in Japan last month but the team made it clear there were no plans for the Australian to ride as a wildcard at any races this season.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien

