Marquez grabs pole for Grand Prix of the Americas
April 12, 2014 / 8:35 PM / 3 years ago

Marquez grabs pole for Grand Prix of the Americas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Honda’s MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez stormed to the pole for the second straight year at the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas on Saturday, as the Spaniard continued his early season domination of the series.

Marquez, who also started from the pole for the series season opener in Qatar last month, put down a sizzling lap of two minutes, 2.773 second on his final lap around the twisting Circuit of the Americas, shattering his own track record.

Dani Pedrosa, Marquez’s compatriot and Honda team mate, was second fastest on 2:03.062 followed by Germany’s Stefan Bradl, on a non-factory Honda, to complete the front row for Sunday’s race.

Marquez, who claimed his first career MotoGP premier class win at the Circuit of the Americas last year, continued his love affair with the Texas layout, dominating all four free practice sessions.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Gene Cherry

