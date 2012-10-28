FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motorcycling: Nakasuka to replace injured Spies in Valencia
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 28, 2012 / 7:30 AM / in 5 years

Motorcycling: Nakasuka to replace injured Spies in Valencia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Yamaha MotoGP test rider Katsuyuki Nakasuga of Japan takes a corner during the first free practice session at the Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit near Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Samsul Said

(Reuters) - Injured Yamaha rider Ben Spies will be replaced by Japanese test rider Katsuyuki Nakasuga for the final round of the 2012 championship in Valencia next month, the MotoGP team said on Sunday.

Spies had his Malaysian Grand Prix cut short last week following a heavy crash, after which the American was taken to the medical centre to check on a shoulder injury.

“Spies is currently at home in the USA recovering from injuries sustained in the Grand Prix of Malaysia one week ago.” Yamaha said in a statement.

“The Texan had successful surgery this week to repair torn ligament damage in the right shoulder and will need a recovery period of eight to ten weeks,” they added.

It was Nakasuga’s second such call-up at Valencia where he finished sixth last year, substituting for injured Yamaha rider Jorge Lorenzo, who sealed his second MotoGP title on Sunday.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.