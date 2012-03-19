FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motor Oil 2011 profit down 13 percent
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
March 19, 2012 / 6:46 PM / in 6 years

Motor Oil 2011 profit down 13 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Motor Oil (MORr.AT), Greece’s second-biggest oil refiner, reported a 13 percent drop in 2011 profit, weighed by the absence of a one-off gain booked in the previous year.

Net income was 143 million euros ($189 million), the company said on Monday. In 2010, Motor Oil booked an 84.7 million euro gain from the purchase of Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSa.L) petrol station network in Greece.

Operating profit, defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), jumped 43 percent to 340 million euros, helped by a new distillation unit completed.

The new unit helped boost sales volume 10 percent to 10.76 million tonnes. Exports accounted for about 60 percent of total sales volume, mostly to customers around the Mediterranean which lack sophisticated refiners selling high-value products.

($1 = 0.7552 euro)

Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Dan Lalor

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.