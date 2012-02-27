Motorola Solutions buys back $1.17 billion of shares from Icahn

Investor Carl Icahn speaks at the Wall Street Journal Deals & Deal Makers conference, held at the New York Stock Exchange, June 27, 2007. REUTERS/Chip East

(Reuters) - Carl Icahn and some of his affiliates sold the majority of their holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI.N) for $1.17 billion, just over a year after the activist investor pushed Motorola Inc to split into two.

Icahn, who first invested in Motorola Inc in early 2007, made a windfall after Motorola Mobility (MMI.N) -- the spin-off that makes cellphones and TV set-top boxes -- was acquired by Google Inc (GOOG.O) for $12.5 billion last August.

On Thursday, Motorola Solutions said it bought back about 23.7 million shares at $49.15 a share, under an existing $3 billion stock repurchase program.

Shares of the company closed at $49.43 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

According to a regulatory filing, Carl Icahn and some of his affiliates owned about 38.3 million shares of Motorola Solutions, or about 12 percent of the company, as of December 31.

As part of the transaction, director Vincent Intrieri, a general partner of Icahn Enterprises L.P., agreed to resign from Motorola’s board.