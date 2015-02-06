FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motorola exploring possible sale: Bloomberg
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
February 6, 2015 / 11:41 PM / 3 years ago

Motorola exploring possible sale: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions, speaks with the media after meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama and other CEOs at the White House in Washington February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

(Reuters) - Walkie-talkie and radio systems maker Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI.N) is looking into a possible sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Potential buyers could include private-equity firms and defense contractors, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/16rCCCp)

The 87-year-old company is working with financial advisers as it looks for a buyer, Bloomberg cited the sources as saying.

The sale process has been going on for several months, though a deal isn’t on the immediate horizon, one of the sources told Bloomberg.

Motorola Solutions spokesman Kurt Ebenhoch declined to comment on the speculation, in line with company policy.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
