Motorola Solutions revenue slips on weak government sales
October 23, 2013 / 11:32 AM / 4 years ago

Motorola Solutions revenue slips on weak government sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Communications gear maker Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI.N) posted lower quarterly revenue due to a drop in sales to governments.

Net income attributable to Motorola rose to $307 million, or $1.16 per share in the third quarter, from $206 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 2 percent to $2.11 billion. Revenue was pulled down by a 4 percent drop in its government business, which brought in nearly 70 percent of its revenue last year.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza

