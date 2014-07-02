FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fernandes sells Caterham F1 team
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 2, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Fernandes sells Caterham F1 team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Queens Park Rangers' owner Tony Fernandes celebrates after their Championship play-off final soccer match against Derby County at Wembley Stadium in London May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

London (Reuters) - Malaysian Tony Fernandes has sold struggling Caterham Formula One team to a consortium of Swiss and Middle Eastern investors, the team announced on Wednesday.

The team will continue to race as the Caterham F1 Team and will remain based at Leafield, in the English county of Oxfordshire, for the immediate future.

Former Dutch Formula One driver Christijan Albers, assisted by Manfredi Ravetto, will take over the day-to-day running of the team.

Fernandes triggered speculation about the future of the team on Friday after declaring “F1 hasn’t worked” on Twitter before closing his account.

Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.