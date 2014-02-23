Daytona 500 in rain delay

Feb 23, 2014; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Jamie McMurray (1) walks under an umbrella during a rain delay during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (Reuters) - The Daytona 500, NASCAR’s season opener and its biggest race, was interrupted on lap 38 of the 200-lap event by a rain delay on Sunday.

Kyle Busch was in first place in a Toyota, followed by the Chevrolet of Kasey Kahne and the Toyota of Denny Hamlin when the race was temporarily halted.

Polesitter Austin Dillon, marking the return of the late Dale Earnhardt’s No. 3 Chevrolet, was 10th.

Danica Patrick, last year’s pole winner, was 33rd and last year’s winner Jimmie Johnson stood 38th.