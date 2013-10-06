FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Franchitti, spectators hurt after Houston crash
October 6, 2013 / 11:03 PM / 4 years ago

Franchitti, spectators hurt after Houston crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti suffered a concussion, spinal fracture and broken ankle after a horror crash on Sunday during the final lap of the Grand Prix of Houston that also left over a dozen spectators injured.

The Briton made contact with Japanese drive Takuma Sato on one of the final turns, sending Franchitti’s car airborne into the protective fence before spinning several times while debris was sprayed toward the grandstands.

Franchitti, 40, was awake and alert when he was admitted to a Houston hospital, where he will stay overnight but will not require surgery for the spinal fracture, IndyCar said in a statement.

The crash left 13 spectators with injuries, including two who were sent to hospital, according to multiple reports.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; editing by Julian Linden

