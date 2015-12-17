FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NASCAR champion Busch undergoes surgery
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 17, 2015 / 10:00 PM / 2 years ago

NASCAR champion Busch undergoes surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sprint Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (18) celebrates winning the NASCAR Spring Cup Championship after the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Kyle Busch, the 2015 NASCAR Series champion, underwent foot and leg surgery on Thursday, Joe Gibbs Racing announced.

Busch had two metal plates in his left foot and a metal rod and screws in his right leg removed, the team said.

The plates, rod and screws had been inserted to help stabilize Busch’s injuries after he incurred a broken leg and fractured foot in a crash at Daytona in February.

Busch, 30, missed the first 11 races of the NASCAR season but returned in style, winning four races in five starts in June and July, before taking the season-ending event in November to claim the Sprint Cup title on the U.S. stock car circuit.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Larry Fine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.