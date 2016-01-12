Wild Mustangs team win world mountain bike chariot championship

After trailing in fourth place early in the race, the Wild Mustangs team gained speed in the final corner to win the annual world mountain bike chariot race.

The trio defeated other teams, including Nuns on the Run and Gluteus Maximus, in the two-lap race on the one kilometer (.75 mile) course around Abernant Lake hotel. They finished the race in six minutes and 35.65 seconds with the John Lloyd team trailing 10 seconds behind to take second place.

The annual race is part of the Saturnalia Beer Festival.